ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $391.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

