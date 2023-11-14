Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $226,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WFC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

