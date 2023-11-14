Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

