Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 39.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

WM stock opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

