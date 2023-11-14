373 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

