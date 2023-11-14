Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,800 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

