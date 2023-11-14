Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $39,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.