Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

WFC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

