Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.