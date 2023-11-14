Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of STN opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $71.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

