Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $265.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

