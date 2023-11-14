Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 336 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.93. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

