Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.6 %

MOS stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.