Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Outperform

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NYSE:STN opened at $70.32 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,078,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

