Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research firms have commented on LPTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

