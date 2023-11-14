Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

