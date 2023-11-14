Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.75.

TSE:STN opened at C$96.96 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$63.38 and a 12 month high of C$98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.20.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

