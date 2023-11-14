MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

