Dudley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 178.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

