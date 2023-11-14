Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZETA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,605. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.