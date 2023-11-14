IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 204.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.17. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $8,653,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $4,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

