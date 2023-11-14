Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.