AGF Management Ltd. Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

