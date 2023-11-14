Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 435,078 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Fortinet worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

