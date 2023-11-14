Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.91 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

