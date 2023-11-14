Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,160.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,899.31 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,002.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,880.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

