Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.78 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Clorox worth $42,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,619,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

