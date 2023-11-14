ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,853.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

