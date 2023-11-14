Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

CDNS stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average of $232.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

