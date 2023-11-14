Spire Wealth Management Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 36,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,737,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $271,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

