iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

