Spire Wealth Management Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.