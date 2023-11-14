Spire Wealth Management Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

