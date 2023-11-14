Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

