Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 58.2% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
ETW stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0582 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
