Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 58.2% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

ETW stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0582 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.