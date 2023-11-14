Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in October

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of KMF stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

