Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in October

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of KMF stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
Featured Articles
