Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Augmedix by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Augmedix by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

