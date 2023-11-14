Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after buying an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.