COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

COMSovereign stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

