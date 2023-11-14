COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
COMSovereign stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
