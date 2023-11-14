Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 55.7% in October

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,180,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

