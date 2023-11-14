Spire Wealth Management Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6,401.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $536.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.76. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $537.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

