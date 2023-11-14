Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $489.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.09 and its 200 day moving average is $482.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $336.15 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

