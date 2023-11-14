Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in October

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Shares of DHLGY stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $51.83.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.11 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
