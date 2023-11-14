Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.50 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.