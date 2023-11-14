Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 55.2% in October

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
