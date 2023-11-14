Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 55.2% in October

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 301,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 652.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 192,354 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.