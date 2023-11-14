Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

