Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

