Swiss National Bank Sells 79,700 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $134,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.