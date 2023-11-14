Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

