Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 19,900 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

